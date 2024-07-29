ADVERTISEMENT
LilWin's lawyer insists he is innocent in accident that killed 3-year-old boy

Dorcas Agambila

The lawyer for Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, Margaret Mary Adjei Twum, has maintained her client's innocence in the accident that resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

As reported by Citinewsroom.com, LilWin's lawyer expressed hope that her client would not be prosecuted as the court awaited advice from the Attorney General's office. She stressed that LilWin was not at fault during the incident.

At the court proceedings on Monday, 29 July 2024, it was noted that the docket was still under review.

Speaking after the court proceedings, Margaret Mary Adjei Twum noted that the incident had negatively impacted the actor due to the negative publicity surrounding it.

"In fact, those incidents have really affected him. The way we were praying that the movie, ‘A Country Called Ghana’, how it was supposed to go because of the accidents and the media and also the negative comments around it has somehow affected the movie itself. But what can you say? Somebody is dead. So, we are not thinking in terms of comics.

"We want to think as reasonable human beings. And then we pray that as time flies, the family of the deceased will have some sort of comfort and closure. We are not so much conscious about the money. Now we pray that the family members will be healed and then things will be fine.

"We will defend because we are so standing on his innocence. We still believe in his innocence until proven otherwise. We will still pursue our posture and the theory of our case will change when we have the reports from the Attorney General," she said.

Kwadwo Nkansah was arrested on Monday, 3 June 2024, in connection with the accident involving a vehicle he was driving.

He was subsequently granted a 50,000 Ghana Cedis bail with two sureties by the Asokore Mampong district court. During the previous court hearing, the prosecution informed the court that a case docket had been sent to the Attorney General’s office for advice.

