Lilwin arrested over 3-year-old boy’s death during the accident

According to a post by Citi FM on Monday, 3rd June 2024, Lil Win was taken into police custody shortly after being discharged from the hospital.
Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has been arrested by the Manhyia Divisional Police Command's MTTD.
His arrest is connected to a recent car accident that tragically resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.
On 25th May, Lil Win was involved in a car accident just hours before the much-anticipated premiere of his movie "A Country Called Ghana" in Kumasi.
He and other victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention. While Lil Win was recovering from his injuries, a recent report revealed the tragic death of a young victim involved in the crash.
The young child, who was three years old, passed away after Lil Win's car collided with theirs. A relative of the deceased child confirmed the news during a live radio interview with Angel FM on Monday, 27th May.
According to the relative, the boy was in the front seat with his father when the accident occurred. The child died at the hospital on Saturday, while his father was still receiving medical care.
The accident happened on Saturday morning in the Amakom area of Kumasi, Ashanti region.
According to eyewitnesses, Lil Win was driving at high speed from the Amakom intersection towards the WAEC area when he suddenly veered into the opposite lane.
His vehicle collided head-on with a private family car carrying a father and his four-year-old child. Lil Win and his two passengers also sustained head injuries, and both vehicles were significantly damaged.
The tragic head-on collision sparked outrage and demands for accountability. The family of the deceased has also expressed outrage over Lil Win’s posture and his management’s insensitive treatment following the accident.