Accusations of neglect by family of late 3-year-old unwarranted – Lil Win

The tragic incident has been met with widespread criticism, with many accusing Lil Win of overspeeding and failing to adhere to traffic regulations.

The family of the deceased child has also voiced complaints about the lack of attention from Lil Win’s camp following the incident.

However, in a statement shared on his Instagram page, Lil Win refuted the claims of neglect.

He explained that some of his crew members had sustained injuries in the accident, necessitating immediate medical attention to secure their lives.

Despite these challenges, Lil Win expressed his sorrow and extended his condolences to the family of the three-year-old boy who died in the accident.

The accident happened on Saturday morning in the Amakom area of Kumasi, Ashanti region.

According to eyewitnesses, Lilwin was driving at high speed from the Amakom intersection towards the WAEC area when he suddenly veered into the opposite lane.

His vehicle collided head-on with a private family car carrying a father and his four-year-old child. The child suffered severe head injuries and was unresponsive at the scene.

Richard, the three-year-old boy, who was seated in the front while his father drove, was laid to rest on May 28 in a modest burial attended by family members.

The family has declined any assistance from Lil Win, awaiting a complete report from the police before making any decisions. Lil Win was notably absent from Richard's burial ceremony.

