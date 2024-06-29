Lil Win composes a thanksgiving song while still in the hospital receiving treatment

Lilwin Pulse Ghana

Announcing the new track on Instagram, LilWin revealed collaborations with King Paluta and Kwaku Flick, stating:

“Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. On May 25, 2024, I was in a terrible accident with my manager @ray_moni, resulting in the loss of a young life. Rest in perfect peace, Nana Yaw.

"I pray that the good Lord grants your parents another child to fulfil your destiny. To all my fans, thank you for your prayers. Special thanks to @kwekuflick @kingpalutamusic & @apyagh for this project.”

However, the announcement triggered fury among some netizens who criticised LilWin for what they perceived as a lack of sensitivity towards the family of the deceased child.

Netizens are still insisting that the comedian's appearance at his movie premiere shortly after the accident was an attempt to gain sympathy rather than acknowledge the pain and suffering caused.

Meanwhile, LilWin is currently facing legal proceedings following the accident, with his case now before the Attorney General's office.

This follows his release on bail after initial detention at Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and subsequent transfer to a police station.