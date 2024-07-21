'You are not the standard of beauty at all;' Efia Odo told

“Some of the comments go as far as being very disrespectful. As I said earlier, Efia Odo may think she is beautiful, but she is not the standard of beauty. In your mind, you could think that you are beautiful and believe that will grant you the right to call someone you believe is not right ugly, but that is not right…

Pulse Ghana

What I am saying is that Efia Odo is not the standard of beauty. We don’t say ladies who look at Efia Odo are the only beautiful ladies because no matter how beautiful she thinks she is, there is someone out there who doesn’t see her as beautiful. So all that bullying of calling someone ugly and all should cease because you are not the standard of beauty at all,” she stated during a discussion on the Saturday, July 20, 2024, edition of United Showbiz on UTV, hosted by MzGee.

The latest clash between the two female players in the entertainment industry began when a Twitter user shared a bikini photo of Sista Afia, prompting a popular influencer to jokingly suggest it was Efia Odo.

Sista Afia and Efia Odo

Offended by the comparison, Efia Odo demanded not to be disrespected, which led Sista Afia to retaliate by calling her an “industry machine.”

This term criticises Efia Odo’s alleged association with multiple male artistes.