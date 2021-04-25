My son thought I was in Nigeria working - Akuapem Poloo (VIDEO)

"Since I came I've seen him, he is with my lawyer, myself all these while I have been with my lawyer because we are not really done with the process for me to go home, the appeal is still going," she said.

Asked if her son knows she went to jail because of him and all that it is happening, she said "my son is not aware, my son still feel like I am in Nigeria working, to him he thinks I am still working as an actress".

Akuapem Poloo disclosed this at a Press Conference she held to address the media about her much-talked-about sentencing and subsequent bail granted her on Wednesday 21st April 2021.