Nana Aba claps back at critics after supporting Bawumia's galamsey solution ideas

Dorcas Agambila

Seasoned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has hit back at critics who condemned her for supporting Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's ideas on tackling the illegal mining problem, known as galamsey.

Posting on her X account, Nana Aba affirmed her stance on political matters, emphasising that she stands by everything she posts online.

She urged critics that calling her names for endorsing the current government's ideas on combatting galamsey would not alter her perspective.

"When it comes to politics, I stand by everything I post. Calling me names won’t change anything," Nana Aba told her critics.

In her message, she suggested that those offended by her previous tweet regarding the vice president should “get themselves a stiff drink.”

She further commented that supporters from both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) have attacked her in the past, which she views as typical. “If you’re hurt, get a stiff drink. Both parties always attack me. It’s normal for me. I’m not your stooge like some people—that’s why it hurts. I know,” she added.

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah, has commended Vice President, and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his comprehensive approach to tackling illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

During a stakeholder meeting, Dr Bawumia outlined a preventive strategy aimed at sanitising the small-scale mining sector. His plan includes empowering the Geological Survey Authority to map mineral reserves accurately and establishing a resource pool of equipment to support sustainable mining practices.

Reacting to these proposals, Nana Aba expressed her approval and highlighted the Vice President’s deep understanding of the complexities surrounding galamsey. She noted that his strategy offers realistic measures to combat the issue effectively.

