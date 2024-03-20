While acknowledging the desire among Ghanaians for fresh leadership, Nana Aba doubts the likelihood of the electorate abandoning the established political entities like the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in favor of Cheddar's candidacy.
Ghanaians are not ready to give Cheddar and The New Force a chance - Nana Aba
Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has expressed her views on the challenges she believes Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, might face in his bid to become the president of Ghana through his political movement, The New Force.
Although she recognizes Cheddar's genuine concern for the welfare of Ghanaians and his commitment to national development, she views his endeavor as a daunting task.
Nana Aba emphasised the significance of Cheddar's entry into the political arena, even if his electoral success remains uncertain. She admires his intentions and believes his candidacy sends a powerful message within political circles.
She stated, “We need a new force. I have interacted with Freedom Jacob Caesar [Cheddar] several times; he is a remarkable individual, and I admire him. He has noble intentions and aims to uplift people's lives. However, I am uncertain if Ghanaians are prepared to embrace a new force, despite our collective yearning for change."
While acknowledging Cheddar's candidacy in the upcoming general elections under The New Force political movement, Nana Aba underscored his challenges in competing with established parties like the NDC and NPP.
“I am not sure if people are ready to leave the NDC and NPP for him. I like the way he has entered the political space; even if he does not make any gains, at least he has made a statement,” she added.
This comes amidst Cheddar facing criticisms following his pledge to dredge a sea in Kumasi if elected president.
