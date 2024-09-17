Nana Addo is supervising corruption unlike Mahama, vote NDC - Rex Omar

“The president of the land, who is supposed to protect the public purse, is now allowing his appointees to embezzle funds. And he is defending them when they get caught,” Rex Omar stated.

He pointed to the case of Abuga Pele, the former MP for Chiana-Paga, who was sentenced to six years in prison in 2018 for his involvement in the GH¢4.1 million GYEEDA scandal. Omar used this example to contrast the approach taken by former President John Dramani Mahama, urging Ghanaians to support Mahama in the upcoming December elections.

“Vote for John Dramani Mahama because when he was in office, any of his appointees caught mishandling public funds were dealt with,” Omar said, advocating for Mahama's leadership as a means of restoring accountability.

Rex Omar is a staunch NDC supporter. During the 2020 elections which NDC lost, he was appointed the spokesperson for the party when it comes to matters concerning the creative arts industry. This is an indication he could be appointed to the Tourism Arts and Culture Ministry.