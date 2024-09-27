Nana Addo's gov't is making it hard for Bawumia to win - Kelvyn Boy

He argued that failing to do so could harm the NPP's chances in the upcoming 7th December presidential elections. "Your time to make a difference is now! #FreetheCitizens," he tweeted on 25th September, directly addressing Dr. Bawumia.

The singer also criticised the government’s handling of the situation, suggesting it would negatively affect their candidate's campaign. "This government led by Nana Addo is making it more and more difficult for their next candidate to win in December. Where did citizens go wrong?" he asserted.

The arrests occurred during a three-day protest organised by the Oliver Baker-Vormawor-led Democracy Hub. Viral social media videos captured Baker-Vormawor turning off a police truck's ignition and walking away with the keys, resulting in his immediate arrest.

Other demonstrators obstructed traffic by lying on mats, sitting on tree branches, and placing stones on the road, instructing both private and commercial road users to find alternative routes. Videos from the courthouse also showed those arraigned asserting their innocence against various charges related to public disorder.

Among those detained were individuals claiming to be innocent bystanders, including a man reportedly returning from church, a pregnant woman, and bus conductors who insisted they had no involvement in the alleged lawlessness.