'48 hours, no food, no water' - Ama governor laments in court while in handcuffs

The protestors were picked up whilst protesting illegal mining (Galamsey). Appearing in court today whilst handcuffed, Ama Governor poured out her heart to the press, revealing that she had no food and no water ever since her arrest.

Elorm Ababio aka Ama Governor Pulse Ghana

"I want to go so they grant us bail, 48 hours, no food, no water," she screamed to the press in the video below whilst going through protocols to enter the courtroom. Showing off her hands in handcuffs, she added, "You want us in this? You want to see a 26-year-old lawyer because she said Stop Galamsey. That's our only crime, Stop Galamsey."

In a new report, the arrested 42 protestors have been denied bail, with their reappearance slated for 8th October.

In a statement released late Sunday, the police said all 42 arrested individuals, including some of the group’s leaders, will face the law. The statement, signed by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service, noted that the demonstrators were involved in acts of lawlessness, including obstructing traffic, damaging police property, and attacking officers performing their duties.

Ama Governor's outrage and appearance in court has sparked mixed reactions on social media. After a turbulent journey, the social media influencer, whose real name is Elorm Ababio, was finally called to the Ghana Bar in May 2024.

Ama Governor called to the BAR Pulse Ghana