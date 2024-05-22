BREAKING: Ama Governor to be finally called to the BAR

The announcement was made in a notice issued by the Ghana School of Law Director. However, the list of persons qualified to be called to the bar is not exhaustive and may change if the General Legal Council becomes aware of any irregularities.

The official notice stated: "The list of persons qualified to be called to the bar per a notice issued under the hand of the Director of the Ghana School of Law is not exhaustive and may change upon the attention of the General Legal Council drawn to certain irregularities."

Ama Governor's journey to the bar has been marked by significant public attention and controversy. Her outspoken nature and her open discussion about her sexuality have made her a polarising figure in Ghanaian society. Despite the challenges, her determination and resilience have finally led her to this significant professional milestone.

The news of her enrollment has generated considerable buzz on social media, with supporters praising her perseverance and critics continuing to voice their opposition. Nevertheless, Ama Governor's inclusion in the list of qualified individuals is a testament to her commitment to the legal profession.

The call to the bar ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 31, 2024, and it will be a significant moment for all 182 individuals who have worked hard to achieve this honour. The event will mark the culmination of years of rigorous education and training at the Ghana School of Law.