ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Ghanaian PhD student loses Ohio University scholarship for attacks on Ama Governor, LGBTQ+

Andreas Kamasah

The dream of a Ghanaian man to obtain a PhD in Biological Science at Ohio University in the United States has hit the rock as old comments on Twitter against activist, Ama Governor and LGBTQ+ community have caused him to lose his scholarship.

Ghanaian PhD student loses Ohio University scholarship for attacks on Ama Governor, LGBTQ+
Ghanaian PhD student loses Ohio University scholarship for attacks on Ama Governor, LGBTQ+

A Ghanaian LGBT activist known as Papa Kojo petitioned the university, drawing its attention to Derrick Boadi Sakyi’s tweets which he deemed to be incitement of hate against LGBTQ+ people.

Recommended articles

The petitioner realized that his compatriot had relocated to the US to study a PhD programme under a scholarship, which was reportedly meant for LGBTQIA+ community members, applicants from the Global South, first-generation students, and people with disabilities.

Papa Kojo then went online to dig up old tweets of Boadi Sakyi, which he attached to his petition to Ohio University.

“One guy sent me death threats and I just checked his profile. He’s been inciting hate for years…in one of his most recent tweets, he confessed to setting up gay men to be beaten and blackmailed and said if Ama allows him to correctively rape her, he’ll get her to the bar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve found his name and details on LinkedIn and he moved to the US two weeks ago to start a PhD in Ohio. I want everyone to hold on tight because this TL is about to get bloody messy af in the coming days,” the petitioner wrote on Twitter.

In a subsequent post on Twitter, Papa Kojo said that the university has responded to his letter, saying Sakyi's scholarship had been put on hold until the outcome of an investigation.

“Stay away from progressive funding and scholarships if you’re a homophobe. Apply to Iran, Saudi Arabia or Afghanistan since you love oppression so bad,” he advised.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that Sakyi has admitted to owning the Twitter account, @1Sackes, which has since been deleted.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Brilliant female SHS graduate who participated in NSMQ now sells alcohol in drinking spot

Female SHS graduate who took part in NSMQ works in drinking spot, can't go to university

Yvonne Osei Adobea

Yvonne Osei Adobea becomes first-ever female SRC president of KNUST after 71 years

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convenor for #FixTheCountry movement

Don’t marry before age 40, if you’re smart, never get married - Barker-Vormawor advises

A man in handcuffs.Atit Phetmuangtong / EyeEm/Getty Images

Police arrest Adisadel College student for assault, he’ll appear in court on Friday