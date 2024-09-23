Police arrest 42 Democracy Hub protesters, declare Barker-Vormawor wanted

In a statement released late Sunday, the police said that all 42 arrested individuals, including some of the group’s leaders, will be charged and brought before the court. The statement, signed by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service, noted that the demonstrators were involved in acts of lawlessness, including obstructing traffic, damaging police property, and attacking officers performing their duties.

One of the protest leaders, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has been declared wanted by the police for his alleged involvement in these acts of lawlessness. The police are actively searching for him and other protestors who managed to evade arrest during the violent confrontation. According to the police, Barker-Vormawor was seen in video footage removing the key from a police vehicle and throwing it away, actions which he later confirmed in a Facebook post. After fleeing the scene, he reportedly sought refuge at the Joy FM studios in Accra.

The protests, part of a three-day demonstration organised by the Democracy Hub, began on Saturday, 21st September, when demonstrators blocked the 37 Intersection using vehicles, stones, and other objects. Some protestors reportedly set fires and engaged in activities that disrupted the flow of traffic, harassed other road users, and obstructed emergency services. The chaos continued into Sunday, prompting the police to intervene and arrest scores of participants.

The Ghana Police Service had earlier issued warnings to the Democracy Hub organisers, describing their actions as “unGhanaian, uncivil, and unlawful.” Authorities noted that the protest caused significant disruptions to public services, with many commuters stuck in traffic for hours, and some medical emergencies being delayed. Despite proposing seven alternative locations for the demonstration, the protestors insisted on occupying the 37 Intersection, leading to the police intervention.

Barker-Vormawor, a lawyer and social activist, later posted on Facebook, confirming that he had indeed taken the key of a police vehicle to “demobilise” it, an action he described as part of his resistance to what he called the unlawful seizure of a vehicle carrying water for the protestors.

The police have vowed to bring all those involved to justice, as they continue their manhunt for Barker-Vormawor and others who escaped during the protest.