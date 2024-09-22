Ghana Police refute claims of arresting 62-year-old woman and 10-year-old in anti-galamsey demo

Contrary to earlier reports, the police has clarified that the woman, identified as Naa Densua, and the 10-year-old girl were not detained but rather escorted out of the scene for their safety.
The Ghana Police Service has refuted claims that a 62-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were arrested during the Democracy Hub's demonstration, which turned viuolent on Sunday, September 22.
The initial reports suggested that Naa Densua, along with a 10-year-old child, was among at least ten protesters arrested for using unauthorised routes, causing traffic disruptions. However, the police have now provided a different account of the events.
According to the Ghana Police Service, when the protest turned violent, Naa Densua and the young girl were escorted away from the scene to ensure their safety. She requested assistance to get an Uber to her destination, and the police facilitated her request.
Naa Densua had participated in the first day of the protest, driven by her concerns about the environmental degradation caused by illegal mining activities, known locally as ‘galamsey’. She expressed her frustration over the situation, stating, “I haven’t seen any statement. A 62-year-old and a 10-year-old arrested for saying no more galamsey. We haven’t committed a crime. We haven’t beaten anybody.”
ReOccupyJulorbi House demonstration marred with violence on day 2
The first day of the protest on Saturday, September 21, 2024, saw determined demonstrators challenging the Ghana Police Service, who had to work diligently to prevent any escalation. However, the second day turned violent as protesters defied police directives to avoid certain routes.
Before the demonstration, the police had announced a special operation, blocking major roads leading to the Jubilee House, the seat of government, which the protesters aimed to ‘occupy’.
Several prominent Ghanaians joined the demonstration to voice their dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to end illegal mining (galamsey), which is devastating the country’s forests and water bodies, posing a threat to citizens’ lives.