We’re regrouping at 4pm at 37 Trotro Station,” says Barker-Vormawor, wanted by police

In a Facebook post, Barker-Vormawor, who evaded arrest during the protest, confirmed the group’s intention to resume demonstrations. “We are regrouping at 4 p.m. at 37 Trotro Station towards Elwak,” he wrote, urging supporters to “show up” despite the increasing pressure from authorities.

The Ghana Police Service issued a public notice declaring Barker-Vormawor wanted, following his involvement in the clashes on Sunday, which took place at the 37 Intersection in Accra. The police claim that Democracy Hub demonstrators caused significant disruption by blocking roads, pushing down crash barriers, and obstructing traffic. Footage from the scene also shows Barker-Vormawor removing the key from a police vehicle and tossing it away—an action he has since confirmed on social media.

“Yes, I took the key of the police tow truck to immobilise it! I own my resistance to the unlawful seizure of the vehicle carrying our water,” Barker-Vormawor admitted in a separate Facebook post, explaining that the police had confiscated resources intended for the protest.

The demonstration, which began on Saturday, 21st September, was intended as a three-day protest but quickly escalated into violent clashes between protesters and the police. On the first day, demonstrators blocked the 37 Intersection with vehicles and stones, lit fires, and even played football in the middle of the road. These actions caused significant disruptions, with road users stuck in traffic for hours, access to hospitals delayed, and commercial and social events severely impacted.

The police had earlier issued warnings to the organisers, labelling the protest as “unGhanaian, uncivil, and unlawful,” and proposed alternative locations for the demonstration. However, the organisers defied these directives, leading to Sunday's confrontation. The police eventually cleared the area and arrested several participants, including some organisers.

As tensions remain high, the police have vowed to apprehend all those involved in Sunday’s violence. Meanwhile, Barker-Vormawor and other Democracy Hub leaders continue to advocate for their cause, even as the Ghana Police Service reiterates its commitment to maintaining law and order.