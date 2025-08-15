DSTV slapped with GH¢10,000 daily fine over pricing data delay

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has imposed a statutory fine of GH¢10,000 per day on MultiChoice Ghana, operators of DStv, for failing to submit required pricing data under the Electronic Communications Act (ECA).

The sanction took effect on Friday, 15 August 2025, after the company missed an extended deadline of Monday, 11 August, to provide a detailed breakdown of bouquet prices, tax components, and comparisons with at least six other African countries.

Sector Minister Samuel Nartey George said the information is essential to ongoing discussions aimed at reducing subscription fees for Ghanaian customers. He emphasised that the fine is a legal obligation separate from the current negotiations. Sam George said:

The law is clear, and we will enforce it. If necessary, we can freeze accounts to protect consumer interests.

He added that the data would be reviewed objectively, and if taxes are found to be the primary reason for high charges, he will advocate for tax relief. Otherwise, MultiChoice will be expected to comply with the ministry’s directive to make subscriptions more affordable.

Sam Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation,

DSTV risk suspension

The Ministry has warned that if no agreement on price reductions is reached by September 6, 2025, DStv’s operating licence could be suspended.

This action follows a notice issued by the National Communications Authority (NCA) on August 7, 2025, indicating its intention to suspend MultiChoice Ghana’s Subscription Management Service for its Satellite Television Broadcasting (Pay TV Direct-to-Home Bouquet) Authorisation.

MultiChoice Ghana (DStv)

The notice was issued under Section 13 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), after the company failed to implement a 30% reduction in subscription fees ordered by the minister.