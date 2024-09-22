Violence erupts at Democracy Hub protest, scores arrested as protesters clash with police

On Saturday, 21st September, which was the first day of the three-day protest, demonstrators blocked the intersection in all directions using vehicles and stones, set fires, harassed other road users, and banged on vehicles. Some protesters even took to playing football in the middle of the road, adding to the disruption.

The Ghana Police Service had earlier issued a stern warning to the organisers, describing the demonstrators' actions as "unGhanaian, uncivil, and unlawful." The police statement highlighted the severe inconvenience caused to the public, including commuters being stuck in traffic for hours, people in need of medical care facing delays in reaching hospitals, and families struggling to deliver supplies to loved ones at medical facilities. Additionally, there were significant disruptions to cultural and social events, such as funerals, as well as commercial activities, with people missing flights and being unable to access their businesses.

In their assessment, the police concluded that the demonstrators had no intention of staging a peaceful protest, and warned that they would not allow any gatherings at the 37 Intersection. Instead, they proposed seven alternative locations for the protest, pledging to provide security if the demonstrators complied. However, the police warned that if protesters insisted on blocking the 37 Intersection, officers would use all lawful means to ensure free movement of traffic and prevent undue inconvenience to the public.

Despite these warnings, demonstrators converged at the 37 Intersection, leading to the violent confrontation. According to the police, protesters attempted to use unapproved routes, sparking the clash with law enforcement.

One of the event's conveners, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, was seen in several video footage pushing down police barricades and removing the key from a police vehicle, which he later threw away. Although police attempted to arrest him, Barker-Vormawor fled the scene and sought refuge at the studios of Accra-based Joy FM.

The situation remains tense, with both sides trading accusations over the incident's escalation. The police managed to clear the protesters off the streets and took the arrested ones away.

