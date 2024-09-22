Violent Democracy Hub demonstrators arrested

It comes after police cautioned them not to converge at the same spot today since it was impeding traffic flow and inconveniencing the public.
Some members of the Democracy Hub group who were seen engaging in violent acts around the 37 Roundabout where they are picketing have been arrested by the Police.
The arrested demonstrators were seen pushing down police crash barriers, blocking the main 37 road and harassing commuters.
The Democracy Hub demonstrators were engaging in acts that sought to disturb the peace and impede the free flow of traffic at the 37 Intersection. The demonstrators tried to block sections of the road with a vehicle, push down police crash barriers and attack our officers.
In order to keep the peace and maintain law and order the Police was compelled to use all lawful means to restrain them, tow away the vehicle which was causing the blockade.
Police have arrested some of the perpetrators whiles others have run away from thescene.
We would like to assure the public that the situation is under control, there is free flow of traffic and Police will continue to ensure security, law and order.
Source: Ghana police Service