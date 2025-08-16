Bolgatanga Technical Institute closed indefinitely after violent student riot

The Bolgatanga Technical Institute (BOTECH) has been shut down indefinitely following a violent disturbance in which parts of the school were set ablaze.

The unrest, which broke out late on Thursday, 14 August, and extended into the early hours of Friday, 15 August, led to significant damage, including the destruction of the school’s library and the office of the senior housemaster.

The exact cause of the incident is not yet clear, as neither the police nor school authorities have issued an official explanation.

Education authorities have directed the indefinite closure of the institution in order to protect students, staff, and school property while investigations continue. Although the full scale of the damage has not been assessed, no injuries were reported.

A Recurring Concern in Ghana’s Schools

The closure of BOTECH is not an isolated case. Over the years, several schools across Ghana have been shut down, either temporarily or indefinitely, due to student unrest and violent clashes.

In 2022, for example, the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi was closed after protests over poor road safety measures led to confrontations between students and police, leaving dozens injured.

Similarly, in 2021, the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute in the Ashanti Region was shut down after violent rioting by students caused extensive damage to school property. Such incidents highlight ongoing concerns about discipline, student grievances, and school management across the country.

Education stakeholders have often called for stronger guidance, better communication between students and authorities, and improved conflict resolution measures to prevent these violent outbursts.