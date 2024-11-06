Netizens ‘hold Nigel Gaisie to task’ as prophecy for Kamala fails with Trump’s win

Among other things, the man of God claimed to have had a vision of a woman named Harris leading America and the world. At that time, Kamala Harris was only the Vice President, with no indication that she would be a presidential candidate.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie Pulse Ghana

In a surprising turn of events, Harris replaced Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee a few months before the elections a development that Gaisie welcomed. He reshared his prophecy on Instagram in July 2024, proudly stating he had foreseen Harris's rise.

However, while this part of his prophecy did come to pass, the second part, which suggested Harris would lead the world, did not. Former President Trump ultimately handed her a decisive defeat.

Within 24 hours of the last votes being cast, Trump was projected as the winner, having taken six key battleground states and far surpassing the 270 electoral college votes needed. Gaisie had prophesied, “I see a woman leader in the United States.”

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump faced off in the 2024 US elections, concluding with Trump’s return to power after winning all the swing states and delivering a resounding defeat to Harris.

Following the outcome, social media quickly resurfaced Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy, sparking public discussion and debate.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, stated that he is not infallible and that his prophetic declarations can sometimes miss the mark.