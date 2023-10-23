The bed was shaking; Prophet Nigel details how God showed Himself to him (VIDEO)

Nigel Gaisie was speaking to Abieku Santana during an interview aired on UTV. According to the prophet, although he didn’t spot God’s eyes, His forehead looked like that of an elderly man or woman.

“One day, I was in a deep sleep and all of a sudden, I felt the bed shaking very hard," Nigel said. "Then I saw an image on the wall. I couldn’t see its eyes but I saw the forehead which looked wrinkled, like that of an old man or woman. Then the image spoke to me. It told me to go into the world, to nations, and preach the gospel and declare his second coming," he recounted.

Prophet Nigel continued that Dr. Lawrence Tetteh also appeared on the scene and God instructed him to hold Dr. Tetteh's feet.

“When the image was leaving, it pulled something into my stomach, it felt like a frost. Then I saw Dr. Lawrence Tetteh and it instructed me to hold his feet. Then the image told me that a gift of healing had been added to my calling. Then interestingly, the first day, I saw Dr. Lawrence Tetteh was at an event at Action Chapel. He threw a towel at me and asked me to hold his feet. It confirmed what I had experienced with God nine years ago," he added.