Nhyiraba Kojo recounts how GRA officer targeted and frustrated him over tax

Selorm Tali

Renowned Ghanaian rapper and businessman Nhyiraba Kojo has recently disclosed an unsettling incident involving an officer from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Nhyiraba Kojo
Nhyiraba Kojo

According to Nhyiraba Kojo, the officer contacted him to inquire about his popular establishment's financial success and sales figures, Nhyiraba Kojo City Night Club.

In an exclusive interview with ZionFelix in the UK, Nhyiraba Kojo detailed how the GRA officer questioned him about his tax payments and the impressive sales figures he had previously reported.

Despite reassuring the officer that he adheres to all tax regulations, the officer indicated that an investigation into his sources of wealth would be conducted.

“I had a conversation with a tax officer who mentioned that I had stated people come to my club to purchase drinks worth £2,000 and $3,000. I assured him that I comply with tax regulations,” Nhyiraba Kojo recounted.

The rapper expressed his concern over the officer’s scrutiny, suggesting that it might be linked to his success as a young entrepreneur. He shared his feelings of shock and confusion regarding the situation, questioning whether his achievements were the cause of the increased attention from the GRA.

“I was taken aback. I couldn’t understand what I had done wrong. Is it because I am a successful youth?” Nhyiraba Kojo pondered. Hear more from him in the video below and share your thoughts with us.

