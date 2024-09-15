ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nicholas Omane Acheampong alleges foreign involvement in galamsey, blames NDC

Sammy Danso Eghan

Gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, has made allegations regarding the ongoing illegal mining activities, known locally as galamsey, in Ghana, pointing to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as complicit.

Nicholas omane Acheampong
Nicholas omane Acheampong

According to Acheampong, these activities are being orchestrated by foreigners who were allegedly brought into the country and equipped by the NDC.

Recommended articles

He claims that the aim of these actions is to destroy water bodies and tarnish the reputation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to sway votes in favour of the NDC.

Acheampong further asserted that if President Akufo-Addo had deployed soldiers to galamsey sites to combat these illegal miners, the same foreigners would have disguised themselves as soldiers and killed Ghanaians to sabotage the NPP government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy comes amid growing calls from various organisations, unions, and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) for the government to take decisive action against galamsey. The GWCL has reported significant difficulties in treating water from polluted sources, particularly in the Central Region, where treatment facilities along the River Pra are not operating at full capacity due to excessive contamination.

Health sector associations and unions, including the Ghana Medical Association and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, have demanded an immediate ban on all small-scale mining operations, whether legal or illegal. They have also called for stronger regulatory directives and resources for security agencies to crack down on illegal miners.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) have also joined the campaign, urging the government to impose an immediate ban on illegal mining to protect the environment, farmers’ livelihoods, and food security.

Sammy Danso Eghan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nicholas Omane Acheampong threatened to sue K.K Fosu.

You can ask your pastors, Jesus slept – Nicholas Omane Acheampong supports NAPO

Dubai Princess

Dubai Princess unveils new perfume 'divorce' after explosive Instagram split

'STFU, Don't disrespect me' - Efia Odo and Sista Afia mercilessly clash again

Sista Afia mocks Efia Odo after she distanced herself from her 'own restaurant'

Nanaba: TikToker arrested over fraud and money rituals claims against Doctor

Nanaba: TikToker arrested over fraud and money ritual claims against Doctor