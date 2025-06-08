Nations League final: Portugal vs Spain - Preview, H2H, probable line-up & prediction

Portugal and Spain are set to clash in the UEFA Nations League final in Munich, renewing their fierce Iberian rivalry with silverware at stake.

Portugal, champions of the inaugural 2019 edition, earned their place by overcoming Germany 2-1 in the semi-finals, with substitute Francisco Conceição equalising brilliantly before Cristiano Ronaldo netted the winner.

Roberto Martínez’s side had earlier topped a group featuring Croatia, Scotland, and Poland and came from behind to beat Denmark in a dramatic quarter-final.

Spain, the defending champions, arrive in the final after a thrilling 5-4 win over France—the highest-scoring game in Nations League history.

They stunned Les Bleus by going 4-0 up within 55 minutes through goals from Nico Williams, Mikel Merino, Lamine Yamal, and Pedri.

Though France mounted a strong comeback, Spain held on.

This marks Spain’s third consecutive Nations League final appearance, having lost in 2021 and won in 2023 against Croatia.

Spain also defeated Portugal in recent major tournaments, including the World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012, going on to win both.

They edged past Portugal in the 2022 Nations League as well. As both teams chase glory, Sunday’s showdown promises a gripping finale between two of Europe’s elite footballing nations.

Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 40

Portugal Wins: 6

Spain Wins: 18

Draws: 16

Probable line-up

Portugal predicted lineup: (4-3-3): Costa; Semedo, Rúben Dias, Inácio, Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Conceição, Neto, Ronaldo.

Spain predicted lineup: (4-3-3): Simón; Porro, Huijsen, Le Normand, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Pedri, Fabián; Lamine Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams.