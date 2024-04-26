Not even Bawumia can stop me; A Plus sends strong warning to NPP

A Plus vehemently denies these claims, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to contesting the seat independently.

Asserting his independence from political influence, A Plus emphasized that no politician, including prominent figures within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), can sway his decision to run for the seat in December 2024.

Citing his dedication to addressing the challenges facing the constituents, A Plus expressed confidence in securing a resounding victory over the incumbent NPP parliamentary candidate.

Speaking during an Instagram live session, he urged his supporters to dismiss rumours of his withdrawal from the race.

Addressing speculations, A Plus stated, “I have heard people say Bawumia has spoken to me to step down from contesting as MP. When you hear such reports, disregard them, and let’s move on. Even though he is the vice president and the flagbearer of the NPP, he cannot tell me what to do. He is very much aware of this."

He further warned NPP members against resorting to underhanded tactics in Gomoa Central, vowing that any such attempts would result in their humiliation, similar to events in Assin North. He asserted control over the constituency, irrespective of financial influence.