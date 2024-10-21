Ofori Amponsah reveals God-given gift of prophecy, says he's now more successful

“Of course,” he said when asked if he could prophesy.

The Otoolege hitmaker explained that he used his music career as a platform to manifest his God-given gift. For him, the gift of prophecy even predates his musical talent.

“It’s a gift, and that was what I was doing in church before I became Ofori Amponsah. And for me, music was my platform. For example, I am in the studio and it came to me that in 2020 this will happen, so I put it in the song because I don’t have a church.

“That’s actually my gift more than even the music,” he added.

Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on the Day Show, the artiste-turned-pastor said he didn’t turn to God just to give his life to Christ.

According to him, he used to sing, preach, and lead worship in church before becoming the star he is known as today.

“Ofori Amponsah was already in church, singing in church before I became Ofori Amponsah. So, it’s not like I tried to give my life to Christ. I was already doing that,” he stated.

He explained that he took a break from music because he felt he was going *“wayward”* and needed time to refocus.

“At that time, I had my own challenges. I had been doing this for a long time, and I needed a break.”

“I felt like I needed to find myself again, and I think the break was a very good thing for me because I was actually going a bit wayward until I took a break and came back.

“Right now, I am more successful than before, a hundred times more successful,” he noted on Sunday, 20 October.