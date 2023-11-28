I'll marry another woman if new wife 'fools' - Ofori Amponsah says he's ladies' choice

The artist, celebrated for his classic tunes, openly discussed his romantic escapades, acknowledging that he has been in several relationships, and each one ended due to the behavior of his former partners.
Ofori Amponsah says he's ladies' choice
Renowned Ghanaian music artist, Ofori Amponsah, has found himself in the spotlight once again, this time addressing the rumors surrounding his numerous romantic relationships.
In a recent interview on the 'Uncut Show' with Zionfelix, Ofori Amponsah confidently shared his perspective, attributing his magnetic appeal to women to his status as a fine gentleman.
He expressed the belief that his charismatic personality naturally draws female attention, contributing to the multiple relationships he has experienced.
Despite the speculation, Ofori Amponsah clarified that he is currently happily married to a woman named Serwaa. He spoke affectionately about their love and emphasized the strength of their bond.
However, the artist didn't shy away from hinting at the possibility of expanding his matrimonial bliss if his wife decides to fool around.
"I believe I can marry another one if she fools," Ofori Amponsah asserted during the interview.
He defended the idea that some men are naturally inclined towards polygamy, suggesting that some individuals are born with the disposition to thrive in multiple marriages.
