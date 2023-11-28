ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'll marry another woman if new wife 'fools' - Ofori Amponsah says he's ladies' choice

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Ghanaian music artist, Ofori Amponsah, has found himself in the spotlight once again, this time addressing the rumors surrounding his numerous romantic relationships.

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah
Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah

The artist, celebrated for his classic tunes, openly discussed his romantic escapades, acknowledging that he has been in several relationships, and each one ended due to the behavior of his former partners.

Recommended articles

Ofori Amponsah
Ofori Amponsah ece-auto-gen

In a recent interview on the 'Uncut Show' with Zionfelix, Ofori Amponsah confidently shared his perspective, attributing his magnetic appeal to women to his status as a fine gentleman.

He expressed the belief that his charismatic personality naturally draws female attention, contributing to the multiple relationships he has experienced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the speculation, Ofori Amponsah clarified that he is currently happily married to a woman named Serwaa. He spoke affectionately about their love and emphasized the strength of their bond.

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah
Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah Pulse Ghana

However, the artist didn't shy away from hinting at the possibility of expanding his matrimonial bliss if his wife decides to fool around.

"I believe I can marry another one if she fools," Ofori Amponsah asserted during the interview.

He defended the idea that some men are naturally inclined towards polygamy, suggesting that some individuals are born with the disposition to thrive in multiple marriages.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adam Cortez and Hajia 4Reall

Hajia4Reall replaces her lawyer Adam Cortez for Eleanor Fast ahead of her trial

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'Nipa bi y3 cobra' - Kuami Eugene reacts following allegations by former househelp, Mary

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'I was paid Gh400 monthly' - Kuami Eugene’s ex-househelp spills after she was sacked

Wendy Shay shows love to kids in Weija with charity donation in line with SDGs 3

Wendy Shay shows love to kids in Weija with charity donation in line with SDGs