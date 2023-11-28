I'll marry another woman if new wife 'fools' - Ofori Amponsah says he's ladies' choice

ece-auto-gen

In a recent interview on the 'Uncut Show' with Zionfelix, Ofori Amponsah confidently shared his perspective, attributing his magnetic appeal to women to his status as a fine gentleman.

He expressed the belief that his charismatic personality naturally draws female attention, contributing to the multiple relationships he has experienced.

Despite the speculation, Ofori Amponsah clarified that he is currently happily married to a woman named Serwaa. He spoke affectionately about their love and emphasized the strength of their bond.

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah Pulse Ghana

However, the artist didn't shy away from hinting at the possibility of expanding his matrimonial bliss if his wife decides to fool around.

"I believe I can marry another one if she fools," Ofori Amponsah asserted during the interview.