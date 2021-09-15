'Pay Psalm Adjeteyfio GH1500 each month from my salary' - Minister comes to actor's aid

Hon Henry Quartey in similar has also pledged to give a monthly stipend of GH¢1,500 to the ace Ghanaian actor, starting this month, September till 2024 when the eighth parliament expires.

Pulse Ghana

According to the Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, he is inspired by T.T’s positive impact in the film and entertainment industry, therefore, he is committing to the monthly deduction of GH¢1,500 from his parliamentary salary to be paid to T.T.

An official statement from the Minister reads “inspired by the positive impact in the film and entertainment industry where you distinguished yourself, I have equally decided to support you with a monthly stipend of GHS 1,500.00 from my Parliamentary salary".

"I have therefore placed a standing order for the monthly transfers to your account effective September 2021 till the end of my tenure in the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic on 7th January 2025,” excerpts of his letter indicated.

Henry Quartey pledges GHS1500 monthly stipend to Psalm Adjeteyfio Pulse Ghana

This comes to add to the help T.T has been receiving after the viral video. Businessman, Daniel McKorley, has also donated GH¢5,000 to support the actor with Aisha Modi also promising that Rev Obofour and a friend will build a house for him.

"Good news, Good news, Good news. The great king has done it again and this is a big surprise

"My father Nii Adotey Gyata the 1st and my very own brother @wanaafriq promise to build a house for Psalm Adjeteyfio, also known as T.T, a veteran Ghanaian actor. God protect and guide this kind souls, whatever they spend on this project turn thousands of blessings back to them and their generation," Aisha Modi wrote on Instagram".

Aisha Modi says Obofour will build house for TT Pulse Ghana