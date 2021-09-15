A few days ago, a video of the legendary actor begging for GH3000 to pay for his rent went viral. The plight of the actor known for his role as T.T in the popular 'Taxi Driver' series, reached Dr Bawumia who paid GH50,000 for his rent with 20,000 pocket money.
'Pay Psalm Adjeteyfio GH1500 each month from my salary' - Minister comes to actor's aid
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has followed the path of Vice President Dr Bawumia to come to the aid of Psalm Adjeteyfio.
Hon Henry Quartey in similar has also pledged to give a monthly stipend of GH¢1,500 to the ace Ghanaian actor, starting this month, September till 2024 when the eighth parliament expires.
According to the Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, he is inspired by T.T’s positive impact in the film and entertainment industry, therefore, he is committing to the monthly deduction of GH¢1,500 from his parliamentary salary to be paid to T.T.
An official statement from the Minister reads “inspired by the positive impact in the film and entertainment industry where you distinguished yourself, I have equally decided to support you with a monthly stipend of GHS 1,500.00 from my Parliamentary salary".
"I have therefore placed a standing order for the monthly transfers to your account effective September 2021 till the end of my tenure in the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic on 7th January 2025,” excerpts of his letter indicated.
This comes to add to the help T.T has been receiving after the viral video. Businessman, Daniel McKorley, has also donated GH¢5,000 to support the actor with Aisha Modi also promising that Rev Obofour and a friend will build a house for him.
"Good news, Good news, Good news. The great king has done it again and this is a big surprise
"My father Nii Adotey Gyata the 1st and my very own brother @wanaafriq promise to build a house for Psalm Adjeteyfio, also known as T.T, a veteran Ghanaian actor. God protect and guide this kind souls, whatever they spend on this project turn thousands of blessings back to them and their generation," Aisha Modi wrote on Instagram".
Watch T.T's viral interview below which has touched many to come to his aid.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh