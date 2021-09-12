RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sad Video; Psalm Adjeteyfio begs for GH3000 for rent (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Legendary Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, is facing a financial crisis that could render him homeless soon.

Psalm Adjeteyfio
Psalm Adjeteyfio

According to the Ghanaian actor famed for his T.T role in the 'Taxi Driver' TV series, he has now become a 'charity case' because he doesn't work again and now lives on what people gift him.

Recommended articles

In a recent interview, he has disclosed that his rent is even due and he needs GH3000 to pay.

Psalm Adjeteyfio as TT in Taxi Driver
Psalm Adjeteyfio as TT in Taxi Driver Psalm Adjeteyfio as TT in Taxi Driver Pulse Ghana

He revealed this after his interviewer said "I am currently in one of the beautiful houses where you live, is it one of the houses you built yourself?" and he replied, "this is house is a rented apartment, I am just telling you to help me pay my rent".

"I don't own it, I am renting it," he emphasized. Asked if still acts, he said " I don't do anything ... I have become a charity case, right now immediately we need GH3000 that will cover six months advance payment".

Pleading to the viewers he said, "so please if you get something and you want to give me, the number is 0559234834". Hear more from him in the video below.

Ghanaian Actor Psalm Adjeteyfio (T. T) of Taxi Driver Fame Needs Help

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'After I caught her cheating, she threatened to kill herself' - Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri speaks after breakup

Prince Kpokpogri , Tonto Dikeh and her son [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Ayisha Modi promises to fix her ‘yellowish teeth’ after Afia Schwarzenegger trolled her

Ayisha Modi new look

Audio of Tonto Dikeh weeping and begging her ex over cheating allegation leaks [LISTEN]

Tonto Dikek and Prince Kpokpogri

'Soon no Ghanaian will travel abroad because Nana Addo is doing well' - Agya Koo (VIDEO)

Agya Koo