Sad Video; Psalm Adjeteyfio begs for GH3000 for rent (WATCH)

In a recent interview, he has disclosed that his rent is even due and he needs GH3000 to pay.

Psalm Adjeteyfio as TT in Taxi Driver Pulse Ghana

He revealed this after his interviewer said "I am currently in one of the beautiful houses where you live, is it one of the houses you built yourself?" and he replied, "this is house is a rented apartment, I am just telling you to help me pay my rent".

"I don't own it, I am renting it," he emphasized. Asked if still acts, he said " I don't do anything ... I have become a charity case, right now immediately we need GH3000 that will cover six months advance payment".