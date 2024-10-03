Prioritise work over university due to job scarcity - Kweku Darlington

In a recent interview on Cape Coast-based Property FM, he advised the youth to consider working and earning money after completing Senior High School (SHS) before deciding on further studies.
Ghanaian musician and songwriter Kweku Darlington has expressed his view that university education has become uninspiring due to difficulty securing employment after graduation.
Darlington pointed out that many jobs require experience over qualifications, making it hard for graduates to find employment even with their degrees.
“The work that I’m doing doesn’t involve a certificate, but those who have certificates are charged before being offered a job, so things are not in order,” he explained. He further noted that, unlike before, the assurance of getting a job after graduating has waned, leading to less enthusiasm among students pursuing higher education.
His recommendation for students completing SHS is to work and save money before pursuing a university education. “So right now in Ghana, if you complete SHS and you have the strength, I’ll advise you to work and find some money. If you make money and you can afford to pay for further studies, then you continue,” he added.
To support his argument, Kweku Darlington mentioned famous Ghanaian artists such as Guru, Samini, and Stonebwoy, who first worked hard in the music industry to earn money before pursuing a university education. “The likes of Guru, Samini, and Stonebwoy could have continued to the university right after SHS, but they had to work hard to make money, and after succeeding, they’re continuing their education,” he noted.