Prioritise work over university due to job scarcity - Kweku Darlington

Darlington pointed out that many jobs require experience over qualifications, making it hard for graduates to find employment even with their degrees.

Kweku Darlington Pulse Ghana

“The work that I’m doing doesn’t involve a certificate, but those who have certificates are charged before being offered a job, so things are not in order,” he explained. He further noted that, unlike before, the assurance of getting a job after graduating has waned, leading to less enthusiasm among students pursuing higher education.

His recommendation for students completing SHS is to work and save money before pursuing a university education. “So right now in Ghana, if you complete SHS and you have the strength, I’ll advise you to work and find some money. If you make money and you can afford to pay for further studies, then you continue,” he added.