Stonebwoy goes back to GIMPA to pursue an MA in International Public Relations and Diplomacy

Dorcas Agambila

Months after earning his first degree from GIMPA, Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has taken a significant step towards advancing his academic pursuits.

He announced his decision to further his education by pursuing a Master’s Degree at the same prestigious institution.

The multiple award-winning artiste disclosed his plans to enrol in the Master of Arts programme in International Public Relations and Diplomacy at GIMPA, demonstrating his commitment to personal growth and development.

This move has garnered widespread admiration and congratulations from fans and well-wishers, who are thrilled to see the Telecel Artiste of the Year taking bold strides towards elevating his educational status.

In recent photos and videos circulating on social media, Stonebwoy was spotted interacting with his lecturer and some of his classmates before the start of their evening lectures.

This academic pursuit follows his recent collaboration with American singer Jordin Sparks on the 'No Restrictions' album, which has been making waves in the music industry. Stonebwoy’s ability to balance his thriving music career with academic studies has been greatly admired by his family, friends, and fans alike.

The award-winning artiste successfully completed his bachelor's degree at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on 26 July 2024.

Pictures and videos from his graduation ceremony, where he was accompanied by his wife, children, and family, flooded social media.

Stonebwoy comes from a high-achieving family comprising his wife, Dr. Louisa, a certified dentist, and their two children, Catherine Jidula and Janam.

Videos posted online by GH Hyper of them on the school's premises have popped up online exciting numerous fans

After his last exam, the family threw him a party at home to celebrate his achievement. Together with his wife and two kids, the Satekla family attended this year's GIMPA graduation ceremony in grand style.

