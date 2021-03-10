The 'Mia' singer parted ways with the Dancehall act who signed him on his Burniton Music record label as his protégé until 2019 when their relationship was hit with the confusion that saw them part ways.

Contrary to reports that the separation affected him negatively, Kelvyn Boy said "when that thing happened it blew me up and I got money".

In a conversation with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, he continued, "that was when I saw money when people wanted to see me when the thing happened till now, that’s what made me Kelvyn Boy, haven’t you realised?”

"It affected me positively but maybe in their minds because people will always get the wrong perception of people. Keep that perception, I’m cool," Kelvyn Boy added.

Speaking on why he covered his Bhim Nation tattoo after the split with his former Boss, Kelvyn Boy said "if I love Stonebwoy, it should still be in my heart, if he loves me it should still be in his heart, I would rather it stays in my heart that’s why I cleaned the tattoo".

Kelvyn Boy Bhim tattoo

Kelvyn Boy erases Bhim tattoo

As to why he is now opening up about this, the father of two said "I don’t talk about it but it’s because you asked, these days I’m very honest and real, that’s why I cleared it, I would prefer it’s in my heart because it doesn’t really matter now".