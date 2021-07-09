Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah’s second daughter ties the knot in a 'Bridgerton' style (PHOTOS)

About 32 bridesmaids supported Naa Dromo while the man made a dramatic entry into his in-law’s house in a palanquin with an all-white horse convoy.

The couple opted for 'Bridgerton' (a popular Netflix romance series) costumes for their pre-wedding photoshoot. They matched their costume colours in the most romantic way.

During their traditional wedding, they opted for Kente clothes, looking like true royals.

According to reports, the couple will hold their marriage under the ordinance on Saturday, July 10, 2021, to complete their entire holy matrimony.

Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah is a famous Ghanaian minister and televangelist who serves as the Apostle General of the Royalhouse Chapel International, a church in Ghana with more than 30,000 members.

Worth over GBP 13 million, Sam Korankye Ankrah is the first vice president of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council.

In March this year, he led a delegation of pastors and church leaders to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

Rev Korankye Ankrah, after taking the jab, described the experience as painless and encouraged all Ghanaians to put away fear and get vaccinated to help overcome the pandemic.

"I want to encourage all of you, Royalhouse Chapel, Christendom, people of God, let’s get this thing done and let's overcome this pandemic once and for all,” he said.