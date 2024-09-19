Rumours that I slept with Medikal's manager sparked my X outburst - Efia Odo

Among the most prominent claims was an allegation that the restaurant owner had caught her in a compromising situation with Medikal's manager, Kofi Jam. Efia Odo has firmly denied these accusations.
Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has addressed the rumours surrounding her departure from a restaurant where she previously worked.
Recommended articles
In a recent interview, she clarified the situation, confirming that while Kofi Jam had visited the restaurant, no inappropriate behaviour occurred between them. "One instance Medikal’s manager came there. They said my co-owner saw me chopping the guy at the restaurant. Like how?" she questioned, dismissing the rumour as completely false.
Efia Odo explained that her friendly and sociable nature is often misinterpreted as flirtation, leading to misconceptions about her behaviour. "I am someone who welcomes everyone. I am very hospitable and sociable. I will flirt with my customers because the more I flirt, the more money comes. I do it to both males and females just to let them know that I am not a welcoming person," she said.
She also addressed another rumour suggesting she was romantically involved with the restaurant owner due to her frequent stays at his nearby apartment. Efia Odo clarified that although she stayed at his place, their relationship was purely platonic. She described him as a father figure, even as an "uncle."
Reflecting on the impact of the gossip, Efia Odo admitted, "A lot of this gossip affected me; I am human." Despite the toll the rumours have taken, she remains focused on moving forward and clearing up the misunderstandings about her exit from the restaurant.