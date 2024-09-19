Rumours that I slept with Medikal's manager sparked my X outburst - Efia Odo

In a recent interview, she clarified the situation, confirming that while Kofi Jam had visited the restaurant, no inappropriate behaviour occurred between them. "One instance Medikal’s manager came there. They said my co-owner saw me chopping the guy at the restaurant. Like how?" she questioned, dismissing the rumour as completely false.

Efia Odo Pulse Ghana

Efia Odo explained that her friendly and sociable nature is often misinterpreted as flirtation, leading to misconceptions about her behaviour. "I am someone who welcomes everyone. I am very hospitable and sociable. I will flirt with my customers because the more I flirt, the more money comes. I do it to both males and females just to let them know that I am not a welcoming person," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also addressed another rumour suggesting she was romantically involved with the restaurant owner due to her frequent stays at his nearby apartment. Efia Odo clarified that although she stayed at his place, their relationship was purely platonic. She described him as a father figure, even as an "uncle."