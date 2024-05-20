The Sarkcess Music boss clarified his intentions in an exclusive interview with VoxAfrica, stating that his lyrics were not aimed at dissing these artists.
Sarkodie clarifies speculation over alleged jabs at fellow musicians in 'Brag'
Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has addressed widespread speculation that he took shots at Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, and Black Sherif in his recent hip-hop track, "Brag."
Recommended articles
In "Brag," Sarkodie mentions that he was established in the rap game before Wizkid and asserts that by the time Davido rose to fame, he had already solidified his own legacy.
He references Burna Boy (Odogwu), Asake, and fellow Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif to underscore his point.
However, he emphasized that his true competition lies with international rap icons like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, not with any African artists.
Many listeners interpreted these lyrics as jabs at the mentioned artists, but Sarkodie explained that his references were merely a recognition of their prominence on the global stage. He used their names to highlight the global reach of his message.
He further stressed that he has no reason to diss Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, or Black Sherif, particularly since they are not rappers. He also pointed out that Black Sherif is his protégé, making the idea of jabbing him inconceivable.
Sarkodie acknowledged the buzz generated by the song and admitted that the organic publicity has been beneficial. He expressed optimism that the full project, set to release on May 24, 2024, will be well-received worldwide.
Reflecting on the promotional success, he doubted that a planned PR strategy could have achieved such widespread attention.
In conclusion, Sarkodie urged fans and critics to understand that his lyrics in "Brag" were not attacks but rather a celebration of the best-known African musicians. He invited everyone to enjoy the music without misinterpretations.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh