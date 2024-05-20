ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sarkodie clarifies speculation over alleged jabs at fellow musicians in 'Brag'

Dorcas Agambila

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has addressed widespread speculation that he took shots at Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, and Black Sherif in his recent hip-hop track, "Brag."

Sarkodie
Sarkodie

The Sarkcess Music boss clarified his intentions in an exclusive interview with VoxAfrica, stating that his lyrics were not aimed at dissing these artists.

Recommended articles

In "Brag," Sarkodie mentions that he was established in the rap game before Wizkid and asserts that by the time Davido rose to fame, he had already solidified his own legacy.

Sarkodie names Wizkid, Davido and others to claim supremacy in new 'BRAG' track
Sarkodie names Wizkid, Davido and others to claim supremacy in new 'BRAG' track Sarkodie names Wizkid, Davido and others to claim supremacy in new 'BRAG' track Pulse Ghana

He references Burna Boy (Odogwu), Asake, and fellow Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif to underscore his point.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he emphasized that his true competition lies with international rap icons like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, not with any African artists.

Many listeners interpreted these lyrics as jabs at the mentioned artists, but Sarkodie explained that his references were merely a recognition of their prominence on the global stage. He used their names to highlight the global reach of his message.

He further stressed that he has no reason to diss Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, or Black Sherif, particularly since they are not rappers. He also pointed out that Black Sherif is his protégé, making the idea of jabbing him inconceivable.

Kendrick , Cole and Sarkodie
Kendrick , Cole and Sarkodie Kendrick , Cole and Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie acknowledged the buzz generated by the song and admitted that the organic publicity has been beneficial. He expressed optimism that the full project, set to release on May 24, 2024, will be well-received worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on the promotional success, he doubted that a planned PR strategy could have achieved such widespread attention.

In conclusion, Sarkodie urged fans and critics to understand that his lyrics in "Brag" were not attacks but rather a celebration of the best-known African musicians. He invited everyone to enjoy the music without misinterpretations.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable arrested after jumping gate to evade police over G-Wagon debt (VIDEO)

Portable arrested after jumping gate to evade police over G-Wagon debt (VIDEO)

Afonita and Abigail Dromo

Good news for Afronitaa as National Theatre pledges support for her, others

Lilwin

Blowing big grammar won't get you anything, but talent will – Lil Win to critics

Medikal and Mayorkun

Medikal blocks Mayorkun for unfollowing him