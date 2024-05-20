Sarkodie clarifies speculation over alleged jabs at fellow musicians in 'Brag'

In "Brag," Sarkodie mentions that he was established in the rap game before Wizkid and asserts that by the time Davido rose to fame, he had already solidified his own legacy.

He references Burna Boy (Odogwu), Asake, and fellow Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif to underscore his point.

However, he emphasized that his true competition lies with international rap icons like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, not with any African artists.

Many listeners interpreted these lyrics as jabs at the mentioned artists, but Sarkodie explained that his references were merely a recognition of their prominence on the global stage. He used their names to highlight the global reach of his message.

He further stressed that he has no reason to diss Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, or Black Sherif, particularly since they are not rappers. He also pointed out that Black Sherif is his protégé, making the idea of jabbing him inconceivable.

Sarkodie acknowledged the buzz generated by the song and admitted that the organic publicity has been beneficial. He expressed optimism that the full project, set to release on May 24, 2024, will be well-received worldwide.

Reflecting on the promotional success, he doubted that a planned PR strategy could have achieved such widespread attention.