Sarkodie's 'Brag': A move to ignite debate on Africa's greatest rapper? [A Pulse Review]

In "Brag" Obidi as he is affectionately called asserts his rulership and mentions why he deserves his accolades.

Pulse Ghana

"Brag" has brought out several rappers who hitherto this period were coiled in their shells and could not release songs.

As "Brag" gains traction both locally and internationally, Pulse.com.gh has conducted a thorough breakdown and review of the song, also providing a rating. Enjoy the analysis and perhaps take some notes on how to effectively boast about your accomplishments.

The title is a reflection of Sarkodie's status at the pinnacle of African music, although his place at the top is under no threat. Sarkodie still believes his achievements are not loud enough and he needs to brag about them.

Pulse Ghana

In the intro, Sarkodie gives a load down of his humble beginnings, coming from poverty and facing challenges. Despite the odds, he remained determined to succeed, even considering selling the O2.

"Came in the game when I was supposed to

Na me ne nam I had nobody to go to

Poor boy from the gutter wey no get nothing to eat

But I was thinking about selling the O2

I never gave up on the dream but I was close to"

Adding he faced obstacles and doubters, even from people close to him. Despite this, he persevered and remained focused on his dreams.

Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

"Even the people wey de for Coach you

Started switching up on me and I was losing it

Afei me sendi WhatsApp aa everybody de ghost you"

The second half-run on self-acclamation, he responded to naysayers, for people who felt he would be quitting very soon, he said: "I had feeling I was gonna be bigger than how the people see me

Put my money where my mouth is

Wh3 ma brabo muaa me maame woo me s3 menb3 re cash

I'm not supposed to be sleeping on these couches"

He also expressed his ambition to rise above his circumstances, to achieve success not just for himself but also for his family. He aims to reach a level of wealth where he can buy luxury items like a Rolex for his mother and own multiple houses.

"I was born to make it outta the ghetto

And cop my mama a Rollie and buy myself a couple houses

Bitch I'm trying to touch a milli put your pussy on the side

Give me space make you no touch my trousers"

Sarkodie also claimed he was doing it before Wizkid came along.

He goes on to assert that by the time Davido showed up, he was already honing his skills and rap legacy, hence, none of them are his competition.

Sarkodie names Wizkid, Davido and others to claim supremacy in new 'BRAG' track Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie also references Burna Boy (Odogwu), Asake, and Black Sherif in the song to make his point. According to him, Kendrick Lamar and J Cole are his true competition, not anyone from Africa

"I passed the test I took fights

I swear this shit is too light

I gotta brag I'm too quiet

I'm about the bread Am so tight

Snipe the rappers on sight

Fuck with me, I'm gonna strike

I put in the work

We don't hype

When it comes to this, I'm too nice"

Kendrick , Cole and Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

With these lyrics above, the BET award-winning rapper said he has to brag because he has been too quiet, solidifying his place as a rap heavyweight, unapologetically staking his claim as one of the greatest in the game.

He dismisses those who doubt him and asserts his place as one of the best in the industry.

By the time the song stretches to the last verse, Sarkodie reflects on his journey so far, from his beginnings with a few collaborators to his current status(GOAT) as a prominent figure in the music scene. He acknowledges his growth and evolution as an artist.

Brag concludes by reaffirming Sarkodie's determination to succeed. He mentions his ability to adapt to different beats and his refusal to engage in unnecessary "beefs" He emphasizes his commitment to success and his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Pulse Ghana

On “Brag”, Sarkodie re-introduces himself to the fans, restates his artistry, and drops some subliminal lyrics for haters.

The topics are not new and the productions were on the hook. For an artist who has been in the game for more than 10 years in an industry where artists come and go when he brags, he definitely brags big

We can all agree that "Brag" has the subtle impact of the strings going on the background, and we have the big horns going on, reminding us of the old skull grind instrumental, it's crazy to think about the synology going on in the track.

"Brag" is just a pure display of "rapability", with the level at which Sarkodie can hold vocals. "Brag" is a showcase of the intensity that Sarkodie can bring.

Pulse Ghana

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Song Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.7/2Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.6/2