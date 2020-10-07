The Ghanaian rapper shared photos with Ghanaian-American comedian, Michael Blackson who landed in Ghana a few days ago. The shots also captured Fuse ODG and Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile.

It's however unclear what King Sark is cooking but definitely, something around music as pulse.com.gh has noticed there were studio equipment and recording devices featuring in the photos Sarkodie shared.

Sarkodie, Michael Blackson, Zlatan Ibile and Fuse ODG

Captioning the photos shared on his social media pages, the rapper wrote: "The SarkCess Writing camp had my superstar Zlatan Ibile, Michael Blackson and Fuse ODG in the building ...That African Energy on a 💯🔥🔥🔥🔥".

Whilst Michael Balckson also shared the photos with the caption "Nothing like the motherland". See the posts below.