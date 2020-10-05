The Nigerian singer who is the most popular African artiste linked up with Ghana's top dancehall act, Stonebwoy and they created magic. The pair brought their talent to play and recorded a song that instantly got them going crazy.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the 'Putuu' singer joined Davido and his crew at his base in Accra, where they recorded the song. Both of them could be seen dancing their heart out whilst thet were listening to the new track to themselves.

The title of the song and its release date has not been disclosed by the 'Fem' singer nor the Bhim Nation President. However, with how good the song sounds in the video, Davido couldn't resist, hence, headed to Twitter to announce that he has recorded a fire track with Stonebwoy.

He tweeted "Me and @stonebwoyb! Made Fire last night!!" and that has left fans in anticipation for the song.

The song is not out yet but you can hear a teaser of it in the video below as they went crazy over it during the time they were recording it.