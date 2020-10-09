As part of controlling the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana's President Nana Addo has ordered clubs and other public places of leisure to shut down. However, people are calling for clubs to reopen as most of the lockdown restrictions have been eased.

But according to Mark who is President of the Creative Arts Council, reopening clubs right now is not a good idea. Speaking on Hitz FM, he said: "Some night clubs are like radio and tv studios with no windows. Let’s keep doing what’s right and let’s not follow our passion for how we want to jam or our night club life".

READ ALSO: Daddy Lumba, Despite and others display at extravagant wedding of Ofori Sarpong's daughter

The veteran music producer who doubles as the programmes manager for Hitz FM added that “I know how hard we have been hit and it hasn’t affected just the night club owners but I do not think we are there yet".

Mark's comment came as a response to management of a popular Accra club in a GBAfrica interview said " we have been bearing the consequences of the lockdown alone without any financial support," adding that his outfit wants to reopen and adhere to the COVID-29 safety protocols.