It was an extravagant engagement ceremony that saw the daughter of the Ghanaian millionaire, marrying her fiancé, Richard Peprah who is as well from a wealthy home. The plush event has seen popular faces gracing the occasion.

In videos seen by pulse.com.gh, legendary Ghanaian musician, Daddy Lumba, was seen with Osei Kwame Despite, who is a close friend to the bride's father, throwing money on her whilst she dances.

The Thursday ceremony has seen other celebrities like Nana Ama McBrown, D Black, Becca in attendance with performances from Akwaboah Jnr, Amakye Dede, Tagoe Sisters among others.

Watch the videos' below for highlights from the engagement that has got social media users talking over the affluence and class displayed.