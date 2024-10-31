Sarkodie’s habit of shooting quality music videos a waste of investment - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

“Sarkodie has worked so hard that he should be one of the people on the international market, performing like Burna Boy and Wizkid. But you see the work he has put into place, it's a waste of investment. Because he was just wasting monies he could have used to build malls and filling stations, yet he is still not where Wizkid and Burna Boy are,” he remarked.

Shatta Wale further suggested that Sarkodie’s lack of international status, especially in comparison to Burna Boy and Wizkid, may be due to his willingness to be influenced by Ghanaian industry insiders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“After all these efforts, he still can't compare himself to the likes of those musicians because he is humble and has made himself to be used by that industry player. Artistes in Ghana don't know they are doing business,” he added.

I had GH¢750,000 saved at 14 – Shatta Wale claims(VIDEO)

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has claimed that by age 14, he had accumulated an impressive sum of seven hundred and fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢750,000) in his bank account.

Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT