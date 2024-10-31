ADVERTISEMENT
Sarkodie’s habit of shooting quality music videos a waste of investment - Shatta Wale

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has criticised Sarkodie, claiming that his ongoing investments in music videos are a waste of resources.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale
In a discussion on Rants, Bants, and Confession on October 31, 2024, the "On God" hitmaker expressed that the funds Sarkodie has channelled into music videos in pursuit of international acclaim could have been better directed towards real estate investments.

Recommended articles

Shatta Wale and Sarkodie
“Sarkodie has worked so hard that he should be one of the people on the international market, performing like Burna Boy and Wizkid. But you see the work he has put into place, it's a waste of investment. Because he was just wasting monies he could have used to build malls and filling stations, yet he is still not where Wizkid and Burna Boy are,” he remarked.

Shatta Wale further suggested that Sarkodie’s lack of international status, especially in comparison to Burna Boy and Wizkid, may be due to his willingness to be influenced by Ghanaian industry insiders.

How to dress like Shatta Wale
“After all these efforts, he still can't compare himself to the likes of those musicians because he is humble and has made himself to be used by that industry player. Artistes in Ghana don't know they are doing business,” he added.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has claimed that by age 14, he had accumulated an impressive sum of seven hundred and fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢750,000) in his bank account.

Sarkodie
In an interview on the Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast released on 31 October 2024, the On God hitmaker shared that his father, a man of substantial means, even provided him with foreign currency for his daily expenses.

