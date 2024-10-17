ADVERTISEMENT
10 songs that prove Shatta Wale is an immovable force in the music industry

Dorcas Agambila

Today, October 17 is the birthday of one of Ghana’s biggest Afro-Dancehall/Reggae exports, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr. also known as Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale
The 40-year-old singer who doubles as a producer has over the years brought change to our static music industry.

Through Shatta Wale, we have witnessed numerous changes in our industry. From Ghana Music Awards to MUSIGA’s transparency allegations, Shatta Wale has always remained the biggest game-changer to have brought a serendipitous change to the industry.

Though he has been tagged ‘controversial’ his versatility and dynamic style have allowed him to release tracks that resonate both locally and internationally, winning the hearts of fans around the world.

These songs have not only topped charts but have also earned him critical acclaim, establishing him as an immovable force in the music scene.

Shatta Wale
As part of celebrating his birthday, Pulse Ghana brings you Shatta Wale’s 10 greatest hits of all time. Let us know if we missed your favourite track from the self-acclaimed “African Dancehall King”.

1. Dancehall King

This song was a massive breakout for Shatta Wale, earning him widespread acclaim and solidifying his reputation as Ghana's Dancehall King. Released in 2013, it not only became a local anthem but also brought dancehall music to the mainstream in Ghana.

2.Already ft Beyoncé

"Already" is a song by American singer Beyoncé, Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale and American trio Major Lazer from the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift.

3.Chop Kiss

4.Shatta City

5.Dancehall Commando Feat. Sarkodie

6.Mokoho feat. Tinny

7.Mahama Paper

8.My Level

9.Ayoo

10.Kakai

