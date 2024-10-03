ADVERTISEMENT
Shatta Wale reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo's son massively endorsed his album

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has reacted after Cristiano Ronaldo's son gave massive endorsement to his music in a video.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr recently visited Saudi Arabia-based Ghanaian barber Kelvin Akomea Boafo, popularly known as Legacy the Barber, at his barbershop.

The young Al Nassr Academy player vibed to Shatta Wale's 2024 hit single 'Killa Ji Mi' and gave a shoutout to the SM boss while getting his hair trimmed.

Legacy the Barber took to his X page to share a video of Cristiano Jr at his shop. The video garnered a reaction from Shatta Wale, who expressed his surprise and excitement about the big endorsement.

The dancehall musician, who recently released his highly anticipated 'SAFA' album, praised the young footballer and shared his plans to visit Ronaldo's son in Saudi Arabia to meet and interact with him.

In his social media post, Shatta Wale wrote: "Ah is this true, just seeing this 😂😂😂😂 gist me more 🙌🙌🙌🙌 on my way to see my world best CR7 son 🚀🚀🚀🚀."

