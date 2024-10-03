Shatta Wale reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo's son massively endorsed his album

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr recently visited Saudi Arabia-based Ghanaian barber Kelvin Akomea Boafo, popularly known as Legacy the Barber, at his barbershop.
Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has reacted after Cristiano Ronaldo's son gave massive endorsement to his music in a video.
The young Al Nassr Academy player vibed to Shatta Wale's 2024 hit single 'Killa Ji Mi' and gave a shoutout to the SM boss while getting his hair trimmed.
Legacy the Barber took to his X page to share a video of Cristiano Jr at his shop. The video garnered a reaction from Shatta Wale, who expressed his surprise and excitement about the big endorsement.
The dancehall musician, who recently released his highly anticipated 'SAFA' album, praised the young footballer and shared his plans to visit Ronaldo's son in Saudi Arabia to meet and interact with him.
In his social media post, Shatta Wale wrote: "Ah is this true, just seeing this 😂😂😂😂 gist me more 🙌🙌🙌🙌 on my way to see my world best CR7 son 🚀🚀🚀🚀."
Shatta Wale claims he has made GH¢1.5 million from betting in a month
Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has claimed that he earned GH¢1.5 million from betting in just one month.
In a post shared on 'X', the dancehall artist displayed a screen recording of his earnings. He captioned the post: "I have made more than 1.5 million ghc on the Betway app just last month… You can call them since u guys like fighting me foolishly 😂😂😂😂 Enjoy."
The post quickly gained attention, with many of Shatta Wale's followers reacting to the large sum he claimed to have made.