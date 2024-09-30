Stop pushing the youth to the street - Shatta Wale tells KalyJay

Kalyjay addressed the claims on social media, suggesting that even if the NDC paid him to raise the issue of galamsey (which he denies), fighting for clean water would still be important. "

Kalyjay Pulse Ghana

"Let me get something straight. So let's say NDC have paid me (even though they haven't paid me) to push a Galamsey agenda. Are you saying you won't fight for clean water for yourself because I've been paid?" Kalyjay wrote.

In response, Shatta Wale criticised Kalyjay for what he perceived as “political tweets” and urged him to take action on the streets if he genuinely wanted to make a difference.

“Please can you go and fight on the streets and let’s see and stop all this political tweets… I respect you waaa but stop pushing innocent youths here with this agenda. Twitter won’t solve Ghana’s problems if you yourself don’t go out on the streets and do what you have been typing as an example for us all to see… Please stop it. Politics is not entertainment. Thank you," Shatta Wale retorted.

An X (formerly Twitter) user then defended Kalyjay, stating, “@gyaigyimii has always put himself out there… if you won’t help in fighting for the betterment of the country… stay mute and let those who care do it.” However, this provoked Shatta Wale, who fired back at the comment. “Go with him on the streets and stop typing English here like a fool. People’s parents and women are behind bars, and he is here... was he part? Foolish talk,” the dancehall artist replied.

A fan disagreeing with Shatta Wale’s argument criticised his stance: “What you start dey push today no dey make sense at all. Rydee boys no dey follow empty folks sake of celebrity bullsht oo. The country is hard, so if you're a celebrity and you would only be talking crap, we take to give you Go bed Onukpa.”

