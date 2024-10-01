'Don't play his song’ - Despite Media staff cancel Shatta Wale for insulting Despite

This decision was made public by Abena Moet, a co-host of Entertainment Ghana on Neat FM. During the Monday, 30th September 2024, show episode, she strongly opposed playing Shatta Wale’s latest track.

Abena Moet Pulse Ghana

Abena cited his previous insults towards Dr Kwame Despite as the reason for the refusal, stating that the artist’s actions have rendered his music unwelcome on their platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident unfolded when Ola Michael, the lead host, agreed to play the song after a listener requested it.

However, Abena Moet stood her ground, saying, “He (Ola) is not the only one who can forgive; all of us have not forgiven him. So, I don’t know how he will play the song; maybe he will play it in his car after closing from here. No, you can’t insult the owner of the station and expect us to play your song here… He should build his own station and play it there.”

The ongoing conflict stems from an October 2023 incident where Shatta Wale launched a harsh attack on Despite Media's Akwasi Aboagye and the media group’s owners. This outburst came after Aboagye questioned the artist's claim that he was paid £80,000 for his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023, suggesting that Shatta Wale’s figures were an exaggeration.

ADVERTISEMENT