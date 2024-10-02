Shatta Wale claims he has made GH¢1.5 million from betting in a month

The post quickly gained attention, with many of Shatta Wale's followers reacting to the large sum he claimed to have made.

Fans were particularly impressed, with some expressing interest in how he managed to generate such high returns through betting.

Shatta Wale has openly displayed his love for betting, previously voicing his frustrations about the taxes imposed on bet winnings by the government. He has often called for betting to be made easier for the Ghanaian youth.

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has openly criticised Ghanaian digital influencer Kalyjay over his posts calling for a protest against illegal mining (Galamsey) and advocating for the release of Democracy Hub protesters.

