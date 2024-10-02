ADVERTISEMENT
Shatta Wale claims he has made GH¢1.5 million from betting in a month

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has claimed that he earned GH¢1.5 million from betting in just one month.

In a post shared on 'X', the dancehall artist displayed a screen recording of his earnings. He captioned the post: "I have made more than 1.5 million ghc on the Betway app just last month… You can call them since u guys like fighting me foolishly 😂😂😂😂 Enjoy."

The post quickly gained attention, with many of Shatta Wale's followers reacting to the large sum he claimed to have made.

Fans were particularly impressed, with some expressing interest in how he managed to generate such high returns through betting.

Shatta Wale has openly displayed his love for betting, previously voicing his frustrations about the taxes imposed on bet winnings by the government. He has often called for betting to be made easier for the Ghanaian youth.

