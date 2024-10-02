Shatta Wale claims he has made GH¢1.5 million from betting in a month

In a post shared on 'X', the dancehall artist displayed a screen recording of his earnings. He captioned the post: "I have made more than 1.5 million ghc on the Betway app just last month… You can call them since u guys like fighting me foolishly 😂😂😂😂 Enjoy."
Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has claimed that he earned GH¢1.5 million from betting in just one month.
The post quickly gained attention, with many of Shatta Wale's followers reacting to the large sum he claimed to have made.
Fans were particularly impressed, with some expressing interest in how he managed to generate such high returns through betting.
Shatta Wale has openly displayed his love for betting, previously voicing his frustrations about the taxes imposed on bet winnings by the government. He has often called for betting to be made easier for the Ghanaian youth.
Stop pushing the youth to the street - Shatta Wale tells KalyJay
Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has openly criticised Ghanaian digital influencer Kalyjay over his posts calling for a protest against illegal mining (Galamsey) and advocating for the release of Democracy Hub protesters.
Kalyjay, an award-winning influencer who has actively led the protest online, faced backlash from Shatta Wale, who accused him of pushing a politically motivated agenda.