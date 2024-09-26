Shatta Wale slams Ghanaian youth for calling on him to speak on #FreeTheCitizens

The dancehall musician, who recently released his highly anticipated 'SAFA' album, called out the youth for failing to support him whenever he raised concerns about issues in Ghana.

The 'Killa Ji Mi' hitmaker said, “Many of the youth were unconcerned, kept silent, and accused me of being jealous of my colleagues whenever I criticised stakeholders in the entertainment industry.”

Shatta Wale noted that the youth had been misled by individuals prioritising their selfish gains over the country's betterment. He warned the youth not to involve him in the ongoing advocacy campaign on social media.

The SM Boss added that, unlike the protestors who, according to him, “did not take their protests seriously,” he is untouchable in the entertainment industry because of his outspoken personality.

Background

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters were arrested during their demonstration, which took place over the weekend. The arrests followed a three-day protest at the 37 Military Roundabout, where demonstrators raised concerns about illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and economic mismanagement.

On Sunday, 22 September, tensions escalated as a major confrontation occurred between protesters from Democracy Hub and the Ghana Police Service, marking the second day of the demonstrations.

The protesters have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court. They face five charges: conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct, breach of public peace, and assault on public officers.