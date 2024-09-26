ADVERTISEMENT
Shatta Wale slams Ghanaian youth for calling on him to speak on #FreeTheCitizens

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has slammed the youth following repeated calls for him to speak out on social media against the recent detainment of Democracy Hub protestors.

In a series of voice notes on X (formerly known as Twitter), Shatta Wale expressed his frustration and anger with the youth for calling on him to participate in the #FreeTheCitizens campaign.

The dancehall musician, who recently released his highly anticipated 'SAFA' album, called out the youth for failing to support him whenever he raised concerns about issues in Ghana.

The 'Killa Ji Mi' hitmaker said, “Many of the youth were unconcerned, kept silent, and accused me of being jealous of my colleagues whenever I criticised stakeholders in the entertainment industry.”

Shatta Wale noted that the youth had been misled by individuals prioritising their selfish gains over the country's betterment. He warned the youth not to involve him in the ongoing advocacy campaign on social media.

The SM Boss added that, unlike the protestors who, according to him, “did not take their protests seriously,” he is untouchable in the entertainment industry because of his outspoken personality.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters were arrested during their demonstration, which took place over the weekend. The arrests followed a three-day protest at the 37 Military Roundabout, where demonstrators raised concerns about illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and economic mismanagement.

On Sunday, 22 September, tensions escalated as a major confrontation occurred between protesters from Democracy Hub and the Ghana Police Service, marking the second day of the demonstrations.

The protesters have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court. They face five charges: conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct, breach of public peace, and assault on public officers.

They pleaded not guilty to all charges and are set to reappear in court on 8 October 2024.

