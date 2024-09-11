ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale fumes, blasts politicians over malfunctioning streetlights in Accra

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale went viral after a video of him lamenting the numerous faulty streetlights in Accra surfaced on social media.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

In a video shared online, Shatta Wale was seen driving on a dark street as he headed towards the Kotoka International Airport road in Accra.

Recommended articles

The SM Boss expressed his disappointment and concern over the lack of working streetlights, which are essential for ensuring safety on Accra’s roads at night.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

He also criticised Ghanaian citizens for following political leaders who, according to him, have deceived the public and failed to fulfil their promises during their time in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“See Accra. There are no lights in this whole place. People will tell you they have leaders. The leaders will come and make promises, but because the majority of us do not know God, we just sit there and follow them. We are in a darkness country. There are no working streetlights in Accra,” Shatta Wale remarked.

Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale drops new project 'Konekt'
Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale drops new project 'Konekt' Pulse Nigeria

Bemused by the situation, Shatta Wale compared Accra to a village, noting that the malfunctioning streetlights make it difficult to drive safely at night without encountering issues.

His complaints sparked mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Many agreed with his sentiments and praised him for voicing his frustration, while others questioned his own contributions to the development of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gams Lams Dec said: "God bless you for saying the truth 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Zero to Hero added: "This is what UTV should be talking about, not people's marriage affairs."

Mankulu K Benjamen questioned: "What have you done for the country?"

ADVERTISEMENT

shatta_side commented: "The voice of the street. God bless you, Godfather🙏🏽. Live long the King 🤴🤴🤴🤴."

Harriet Black stated: "The whole Accra, no street light."

Øwųræ Ąmğ noted: "At the back of Accra Mall, that street no get one light mpo."

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing finally open to marrying again, says 'love is a beautiful thing'

Rex Omar supportig NDC during campaign

Clubs will operate in the afternoons - Rex Omar backs NDC's 24 - hour economy

Nicholas Omane Acheampong threatened to sue K.K Fosu.

You can ask your pastors, Jesus slept – Nicholas Omane Acheampong supports NAPO

Dubai Princess

Dubai Princess unveils new perfume 'divorce' after explosive Instagram split