Shatta Wale fumes, blasts politicians over malfunctioning streetlights in Accra

The SM Boss expressed his disappointment and concern over the lack of working streetlights, which are essential for ensuring safety on Accra’s roads at night.

He also criticised Ghanaian citizens for following political leaders who, according to him, have deceived the public and failed to fulfil their promises during their time in office.

“See Accra. There are no lights in this whole place. People will tell you they have leaders. The leaders will come and make promises, but because the majority of us do not know God, we just sit there and follow them. We are in a darkness country. There are no working streetlights in Accra,” Shatta Wale remarked.

Bemused by the situation, Shatta Wale compared Accra to a village, noting that the malfunctioning streetlights make it difficult to drive safely at night without encountering issues.

His complaints sparked mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Many agreed with his sentiments and praised him for voicing his frustration, while others questioned his own contributions to the development of the country.

Reactions

Gams Lams Dec said: "God bless you for saying the truth 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Zero to Hero added: "This is what UTV should be talking about, not people's marriage affairs."

Mankulu K Benjamen questioned: "What have you done for the country?"

shatta_side commented: "The voice of the street. God bless you, Godfather🙏🏽. Live long the King 🤴🤴🤴🤴."

Harriet Black stated: "The whole Accra, no street light."