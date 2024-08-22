ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'll build prisons for short-term sentences if elected president - Shatta Wale

Dorcas Agambila

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has unveiled a set of stringent plans to address what he perceives as growing indiscipline in Ghana, should he become president.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

Recommended articles

He proposed that these sentences would last two to three months, aiming to use the experience as a form of corrective discipline.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

“If I became president, I would build a lot of prisons. People will be trooping in and out; they will be taking turns to serve short jail terms just to learn sense. They will serve one month, two months, or even two weeks in jail. People are just misbehaving these days, talking and acting anyhow, so their experiences in jail will enable them to learn sense and straighten them up,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also expressed the desire for harsher conditions within these prisons, stating, “I will make sure they are taught a lesson and beaten up very well in jail so that when they are released, they will learn to value and respect people.”

Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale drops new project 'Konekt'
Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale drops new project 'Konekt' Pulse Nigeria

He emphasised the availability of land for these facilities, including locations in Afienya and Winneba. “There is lots of land available for that. Even in Afienya, Winneba, I will be able to acquire some land and build these prisons,” he established.

Shatta Wale made these statements while bemoaning what he described as the growing levels of indiscipline and disrespect in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

His remarks were in response to what he described as a troubling level of disrespect and indiscipline from some of his colleagues in particular.

He took the opportunity to address his 'nemesis,' Stonebwoy, who had criticised the trend of artistes throwing money at fans. Shatta Wale felt that Stonebwoy's comments were directed at him, to which he urged the BHIM Nation boss to stay out of his affairs.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PRISCILLA CHAN

Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with 7-foot statue of her

Gospel singer Nhyira Okyere Marfo

Late Team Eternity member's family addresses rumours surrounding her demise

Socrates Sarfo

Socrates Safo joins other celebrities in complaining of neglect after supporting NPP

We scam and steal cars to Ghana; Sick Ghanaian lady in Germany confesses

We scam and steal cars to Ghana; Sick Ghanaian lady in Germany confesses