I'll build prisons for short-term sentences if elected president - Shatta Wale

He proposed that these sentences would last two to three months, aiming to use the experience as a form of corrective discipline.

“If I became president, I would build a lot of prisons. People will be trooping in and out; they will be taking turns to serve short jail terms just to learn sense. They will serve one month, two months, or even two weeks in jail. People are just misbehaving these days, talking and acting anyhow, so their experiences in jail will enable them to learn sense and straighten them up,” he stated.

He also expressed the desire for harsher conditions within these prisons, stating, “I will make sure they are taught a lesson and beaten up very well in jail so that when they are released, they will learn to value and respect people.”

He emphasised the availability of land for these facilities, including locations in Afienya and Winneba. “There is lots of land available for that. Even in Afienya, Winneba, I will be able to acquire some land and build these prisons,” he established.

Shatta Wale made these statements while bemoaning what he described as the growing levels of indiscipline and disrespect in the country.

His remarks were in response to what he described as a troubling level of disrespect and indiscipline from some of his colleagues in particular.